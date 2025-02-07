Apple Cider Vinegar: Who's Belle Gibson? Everything to Know About the Real Life Crazy Story Behind Netflix's New Series

Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar has become the latest craze amongst netizens! The “true-ish story” is based on the life of influencer Belle Gibson who created a wellness empire based on a lie until she was investigated by two journalists. The series uncovers the rise and fall of the empire, its cultural influence, and the people who tore the organization down.

In the 2010s Gibson became a social media influencer by sharing how she treated her terminal brain cancer through means of healthy eating and natural remedies. The diagnosis was later proven as false to everyone’s shock.

After gaining a large number of followers, Gibson started her wellness app called The Whole Pantry. However, at that point, a local Australian newspaper started pointing out loopholes in her so-called cancer story.

The Netflix series definitely uncovers facts about her life but the channel took some creative liberties like changing the name of her friend Chanelle who played a pivotal role in discovering Gibson’s truth. Moreover, the show brings a dramatic and exaggerated twist to the retelling of the scandal.

Gibson created a brand on the fake cancer diagnosis, claiming that she overcame it with the help of a clean diet and a holistic lifestyle. In 2015, two Australian journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano exposed her lie about donating profits from her businesses to charity.

In an interview that same year, Gibson confessed to having lied about cancer but passed the blame on the doctors, claiming she was kept in the dark. “I lived for years with the fear that I was dying,” she said while speaking to Australia’s 60 Minutes in April 2015.

Gibson who’s a mother to a son she welcomed in 2010, was publicly called out by her family members which is also highlighted on the show. “I can’t tell you how embarrassed we are about what she has done,” Gibson’s estranged mother told Women's Weekly in 2015.