Apple Cinder Vinegar: Kaitlyn Dever REVEALS Her 'Crazy' Connection to Bell Gibson Story: 'The More That You Unravel...'

Kaitlyn Dever says she knew very little about Belle Gibson's infamous wellness scam before joining the cast of Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar. However, some of her personal experiences gave the actress an unexpected connection to the role.

Dever became very interested in alternative wellness practices before her mother's Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis; she had to look beyond conventional treatments. She revealed that this personal journey made the timing feel almost surreal.

The Booksmart actress told Variety, "I didn't know anything about Belle Gibson really at all. I knew a lot about the wellness industry and was quite obsessed with it because my mom had Stage 4 breast cancer for many years and passed away last year."

She added, "I was looking for other options outside of her conventional therapies that she was doing. But when this story came into my life, it was crazy timing just because I knew so much about the wellness world itself."

Dever had been following influencers like Gibson and Milla, played by Alicia Debnam-Carey, on social media, so it felt eerily familiar. While researching for the role, the actress said she was shocked to learn about Gibson's scale of deception. What really shocked her, however, was the depth of Gibson's history.

"This story takes so many twists and turns, and I did learn so much about her, but I guess the whole thing is really just shocking. But I think the more that you unravel and peel back the layers, you discover more about her childhood and how complicated her upbringing was," Dever added.

As the story progressed, Dever discovered that beneath the scheme was a woman struggling with personal insecurities. Though Gibson's actions were unforgivable, the play did reveal how deception can often stem from a more profound emotional emptiness.

"She was a person that was struggling; she was a type of person that just really was craving community, family, and love," Dever thought of Gibson.

Kaitlyn Dever's Apple Cider Vinegar is now streaming on Netflix.