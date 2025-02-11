Apple Cinder Vinegar Star Kaitlyn Dever Teases Her Character in the Last of Us Season 2; ‘It’s Always Hard…’

Kaitlyn Dever, who shot to fame after starring in Netflix’s latest limited series, Apple Cider Vinegar, will next be seen in the beloved Max show The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic drama revolves around a hardened survivor (Pedro Pascal) who takes charge of a teenage girl, Elle (Bella Ramsey), who could be the last hope humanity’s last hope.

Since the series is based on a computer game, it already has a cult fan following. Denver will be a newcomer in the second season of the show, but her character, Abby, is renowned among video game fans. Unfortunately, she is one of the most hated characters in the franchise.

Isabela Merced, who plays Dina on the show, alleged in an interview that the set of Season 2 needed extra security because of the fans who passionately hate Abby, who will be an antagonist against Elle.

In an interview with Variety, Denver got candid about her approach to the character and whether she prepared herself for potential backlash. She started by brushing off Merced’s claim of extra security on set, alleging it to be untrue.

The actress revealed that her approach to playing a character in the already beloved and established show was not any different than that for other projects. “I’m the newbie to the world. But I think that I’m almost treating it and approaching it like I do with everything,” she told the outlet.

Denver emphasized that she wants to approach the character authentically and do justice to her in the best possible way. She teased that she’ll bring her “energy” to the infamous character, hoping that the fans would enjoy it.

The actress also expressed her gratitude for being a part of such a loved franchise. “It is something that I haven’t ever done before,” she added. The Last of Us season two will be released sometime in April 2025.