Apple Martin Turns 20: Everything To Know About Gwyneth Paltrow And Chris Martin's Daughter On Her Birthday

Apple Martin, the first child of highly acclaimed actress Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin, turns 20 on May 14 this year. Paltrow and Martin tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed their daughter on May 14, 2004. After staying married for more than 10 years, the couple announced the news of their separation in 2014 and officially settled their divorce in 2016. However, the former pair has remained close and co-parent their kids together.

Last year, the Academy Award-winning actress took to her Instagram to celebrate her daughter's birthday. She shared a few photos of Apple and captioned the image, “Happy Birthday my angel. Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother’s Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom.”

Amid Apple Martin's 20th birthday, find below everything we know about the now-famous daughter and the eldest child of the former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Who is Apple Martin?

Apple Blythe Alison Martin, best known as Apple Martin is the daughter of now former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. She was born on May 14, 2004, in London. Her unusual name has often caught everyone's attention, however, setting the record straight her mother once revealed an interesting backstory behind her name.

In 2004, the actress appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and recalled how they named her firstborn, stating, “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple,'” the actress said. She further shared, “It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know? Apples are so sweet, and they're wholesome, and it's biblical. I just thought it sounded so lovely.”

More about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's first-born child

According to Hello Magazine, Apple Martin is currently studying at Vanderbilt University. She has stayed mostly away from the limelight throughout her childhood until recently when she was spotted turning heads with her much-awaited fashion debut. On January 24, 2023, the now-famous daughter of the ex-celebrity couple entered the glamorous world, making her first fashion debut at Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 for Paris Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old Apple made international headlines as she sat in the front row of Chanel's haute couture runway, and her uncanny resemblance to her mother caught everyone's attention. During the show, American journalist Derek Blasberg shared a series of backstage photos of her via his Instagram, revealing in the caption how the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld met Apple when she was just 4-years-old and how he had predicted that she’d be a Chanel girl. He wrote, “Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl. It happened today!”

In addition, in 2016, the multi-talented Apple was spotted alongside her father Chris Martin showcasing her singing skills at a Boys & Girls Club fundraiser. The father-daughter duo performed Ariana Grande’s song, Just a Little Bit of Your Heart. Her 51-year-old mother often shares pictures of herself and her daughter via her social media handles but keeps the details of her daughter Apple Martin's personal life under wraps.

Is Apple Martin on Instagram?

While the mother-daughter duo is frequently seen together attending major events, Apple, 19, has chosen to keep her Instagram account private. Additionally, her parents have stayed tight-lipped about her personal life.

A Brief on Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow and her now former husband Chris Martin were once the hottest couples in tinsel town. The two first met in 2002 at one of his rock band Coldplay music concerts and soon began dating and tied the knot in 2003.

During their more than 10-year-long marriage, the couple welcomed two beautiful kids: a daughter, Apple Blythe Alison Martin, and a son, Moses Martin. On March 25, 2014, the pair left their fans in shock, announcing the news of their separation, and officially settled their divorce in 2016.

After their separation, the two have reportedly dated different people, while continuing to co-parent their kids. Following her split from her ex-partner, Paltrow married writer-director Brad Falchuk in 2018, while Chris Martin is rumored to be dating actress Dakota Johnson.