Apple Music Awards 2021: The Weeknd named Global Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins top honours

Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., and The Weeknd all took home awards at the redesigned Apple Music Awards, which have expanded to include worldwide music trends. Rodrigo was awarded the year's breakthrough artist, her album, ‘Sour’ was selected album of the year, and her single "drivers licence" was named song of the year.

H.E.R. was chosen songwriter of the year by the streaming service, while The Weeknd was named global artist of the year, a step up from the title last year, which was simply artist of the year. According to Billboard, H.E.R. said in a statement, “I am very honored and blessed to receive this recognition. As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there’s no doubt that representation is important.” Meanwhile, The Weeknd expressed gratitude to Apple for the distinction and for being supportive of "not only my work but also great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported."

The Apple Music Awards, now in its third year, have also added a new category of awards honouring musicians from five nations and areas — Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia — who have had the biggest cultural and commercial influence in their respective countries and regions. The winners are Aya Nakamura for the French region, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDism for Japan, RIN for Germany, Scriptonite for Russia and Wizkid for Africa.

According to the service, winners are picked via a process that takes into account both Apple Music's editorial viewpoint and what users across the globe listen to the most. Apple selected rapper Lil Baby artist of the year last year, Taylor Swift songwriter of the year, and Megan Thee Stallion breakthrough artist of the year.

Check out the winner list here:

Global Artist of the Year:

The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year:

Olivia Rodrigo

Songwriter of the Year:

H.E.R.

Artist of the Year (Africa):

Wizkid

Artist of the Year (France):

Aya Nakamura

Artist of the Year (Germany):

RIN

Artist of the Year (Japan):

OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM

Artist of the Year (Russia):

Scriptonite

