Apple Original Films picks Sony Pictures for their theatrical releases: Exploring their alleged star-studded lineup featuring Scarlett Johansson, Brat Pitt, and more
In a strategic move, Apple Original Films has joined forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring two highly-anticipated star-studded movies to cinemas worldwide.
Apple Original Films partners with Sony Pictures for global theatrical releases signaling major move
Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and more headline the star-studded lineup
Apple Original Films has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment to produce two highly anticipated star-studded films for theaters globally. Following their success with Ridley Scott's Napoleon, the formidable partnership is preparing to release two cinematic masterpieces, Project Artemis and Wolfs, guaranteeing the audience an enthralling big-screen experience as per the Hollywood Reporter.
Exclusive theatrical run before Apple TV+ premiere
Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures have chosen a traditional theatrical distribution plan, deviating from the streaming usual. Project Artemis and Wolfs will have a limited theatrical run before making their digital premiere on Apple TV+, following the industry pattern of a 45-day gap between theatrical and streaming releases.
The premiere date for the dynamic duo is anticipated to enter cinemas in 2024, as viewers anxiously await the cinematic extravaganza. The superb ensemble casts and creative brains behind the scenes feed the expectation, guaranteeing that both Project Artemis and Wolfs become significant highlights in the cinematic calendar.
Wolfs: Clooney, Pitt, and a lone wolf mission
Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, promises a gripping story starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt as two lone wolf fixers sent to a single task. Amy Ryan's inclusion in the cast adds another element of mystery. Wolfs is set to be a cinematic classic, produced by Smokehouse Pictures (Clooney and Grant Heslov) and Plan B Entertainment (Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner).
Project Artemis: Johansson, Tatum, and a mystery unveiled
Project Artemis is directed by Greg Berlanti and stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum among others as per the Hollywood Reporter. With narrative elements kept under wraps, the picture is cloaked in mystery, heightening fan interest. Project Artemis, produced by These Pictures (Johansson, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn) and Berlanti Productions, is meant to push the frontiers of narrative.
Apple Original Films' theatrical and streaming odyssey
The collaboration is part of Apple Original Films' overall plan to develop a strong presence in both the theatrical and streaming markets. The project began in October with the release of Martin Scorsese's critically praised awards candidate Killers of the Flower Moon, released by Paramount. Following the triumph of Napoleon, which grossed over $170 million worldwide, Apple's entry into the film industry has been nothing short of historic.
Apple Original Films created history when it became the first streaming service to win the Academy Award for Best Picture with CODA. Apple's dedication to producing high-quality content was reinforced by industry recognition, and its cooperation with Sony Pictures solidified its position as a prominent participant in the film business.
Know more about Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures entertainment collaboration:
