Apple TV+ announced the second season of Severance at the 2024 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. However, there is no release date announced for the same.

In the announcement poster, Mark Scout is seen carrying balloons through the eerie fluorescent hallways of the office.



In another teaser clip, which opens the video below, Tramell Tillman's Milchick greets Mark as he returns to Lumon.He says, "Been a moment." The other brief video shows Mark rushing through the building's hallways after changing into other work attire on a table in Lumon.

Severance Season 2 release not yet announced

The second season's cast and release date are still unknown. Every key actor from the first season will undoubtedly be in the second, based on the teasers that have been released.

Given how much more popular the show is now, there may be some guest castings. The second season of the science fiction series was scheduled to begin production in October 2022.

But it was postponed because of creative disagreements and two strikes in Hollywood. In April 2024, the filming finally came to an end.

What is Severance about?

Directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle created the psychological suspense film Severance for Apple TV Plus. The first season of the show, which debuted on February 18, 2022, consisted of nine episodes.

In Severance, Mark is the team leader of an office staff. These employees' recollections of their personal and professional lives have been surgically separated.

Jen Tullock, Brit Lower, Zach Cherry, and Adam Scott were among the cast members of the first season. A second season of the show was renewed in April 2022 due to its growing popularity. The series received a total of 14 nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

It is rated 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb and 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

