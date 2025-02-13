Apple TV+ App On Android: Best 7 Shows To Check Out; From Ted Lasso to Presumed Innocent, Severance And More

Apple TV+ lands on Android, opening a plethora of movies and shows to watch for new native users! The streamer officially launched an Apple TV+ app for Android on Wednesday, February 13. The streamer posted a 15-second clip featuring some of the most popular shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance, among others.

“Thrilling dramas, epic sci-fi, heartwarming comedies, and award-winning originals” are now available to stream on Android devices, says the official announcement clip.

Apple TV+ also announced on their Instagram account through several frames of renowned shows with a caption that read, “Now streaming on Android.” Here’s a line-up of exciting shows from the streamer might have missed out:

Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis won people over with his charming portrayal of American college football coach Ted Lasso. When he was hired to coach a struggling British soccer team despite his lack of expertise in the game, Lasso managed to hold the team together with his determination and optimism.

Severance

This is one of the shows on the streamer that helps set it apart from other platforms. Severance brings a unique new concept that satires the work culture using dark humor. Mark played by Adam Scott, surgically divides his employees' memories between work and personal life.

“When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs,” reads the official synopsis.

Presumed Innocent

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a ruthless Chicago prosecutor, Rusty Sabich, who is the prime suspect of his colleague, one he was having an affair with. Would Sabich prove himself innocent or get more tangles in the mess? This gripping legal crime drama is a must-watch!

Masters of the Air

A historical drama created by Steven Speilberg is a combination you wouldn’t want to miss. Based on Donald L. Miller’s eponymous book, it explores the aerial wars during the Second World War and delves deeper into the truth of the 100th Bomb Group known as Flying Fortress. Austin Butler stars in the series among many others.

Silo

Based on Hugh Howey’s dystopian book trilogy, Silo is based on a world where humanity is on the verge of extinction and the only way to survive it is by staying hidden in an underground bunker. But there’s more to the story than meets the eye! Could the bunkers be a faux setup to cover up a larger political agenda? This show will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Lessons in Chemistry

Another highly acclaimed show that brings a unique new concept! In the 50s where men handled professional affairs and women were stuck to domestic spheres, Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) dares to dream of being a scientist.

She lands a job on a TV cooking show and finds a way to teach housewives something more than just recipes.

The Morning Show

The Emmy-nominated show highlights the ruthless and cutthroat world of journalism and media. “An inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team,” says the synopsis. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and others lead the drama series.