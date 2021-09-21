Apple TV DROPS first look at The Problem with Jon Stewart; Here’s when it releases

After a break from television, acclaimed comedian Jon Stewart is set to return with his own show 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' on the streaming platform Apple TV+ where he would conduct interviews on several hard-hitting topics, including comprehensive veteran care, better ways to provide support to the American working class, among other issues.

Stewart’s new show aims to delve deeper into issues, unlike his The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, which helped him bag 22 Emmy awards, and has been a great boost for his career as a comedian and a television personality. In the brand new teaser, Stewart and his guests find out ways to deal with several problems that disrupt the common life. According to the official YouTube channel of the show, the show aims at coming up with important changes by bringing the people directly affected by the problems together to discuss the possible causes and solutions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart “got burnt out on the pace of The Daily Show,” and couldn’t bring himself to “evolve it [the show] to another satisfying place.” “I knew that I could play out the string, but that didn’t feel particularly satisfying for me or for the audience, and wouldn’t it be nice to give people a chance to fall in love with the show again in a different way? And then of course get disappointed with it in a different way because that’s the cycle,” Stewart revealed.

The Apple TV+ show is slated to release on September 30. The 46-seconds snippet from some of the episodes of the show included glimpses of the debates and discussions that Stewart would be heading to reveal the causes of several problems.

Watch the teaser below:

