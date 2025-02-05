Apple TV+ Series Neuromancer Casts Mark Strong Opposite Callum Turner; Everything About The Thriller Series
Mark Strong joins the star-studded cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ series Neuromancer. The actor will play a multi-faceted character called Armitage opposite Callum Turner and others!
Mark Strong, known for his appearances in Dune: Prophecy and Kingsman: The Secret Service, among others, has joined the cast of the new Apple TV+ thriller series Neuromancer. He will star opposite the leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the 10-episodic drama.
The series is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson. The premise revolves around a hacker named Case (Turner) who gets embroiled in the dark web to find secret information on a high-stakes crime, and Middleton plays his partner-in-crime, Molly.
“A damaged hacker named Case, thrust into digital espionage and high stakes crime with Molly, pulling a heist on the corporate dynasty,” says the official synopsis. As for Strong, he’ll portray Armitage, the mysterious employer who hired Molly and Case to do the dirty work.
In the Neuromancer world, Armitage is considered a complicated and tragic character who’s left miserable after being betrayed by the government when he served as a militant. Being tossed out from society leaves him no choice but to opt for the dark ways. And history is proof that the most brutal villains have a tragic past story.
Stong most recently portrayed Emperor Javicco Corrino in Dune: Prophecy and took the role of Carmine Falcone in The Penguin. Having touched on both heroic and villainous characters makes the actor the perfect fit to play the multi-faceted role of Armitage.
His other works include Tár, 1917, which won the Venice Award, Cruella, the Kingsman franchise, and Zero Dark Thirty.
In addition to Strong, Teller, and Middleton, the ensemble includes Joseph Lee, who plays Hideo, a professional bodyguard. The movie will be produced by Apple TV+ in collaboration with Skydance Television and Anonymous Content.
Roland and Dillard will serve as executive producers alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Drake and Adel ‘Future’ Nur will represent Anonymous Content.