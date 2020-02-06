Aquaman 2: Amber Heard to be replaced in Jason Momoa starrer after 'hitting' Johnny Depp revelations surface?

News broke out that Amber Heard confessed to hitting Johnny Depp. Following which, Warner Bros are reportedly reconsidering her role in Aquaman 2.

Amber Heard was in the news over the weekend and not for the right reasons. The actress made jaws dropped after a voice recording with her confession of "hitting" Johnny Deep made the headlines. Following the news, the hashtag "Justice for Johnny Depp" began trending on social media. Now, a new report claims that Warner Bros is considering replacing the actress in Aquaman 2. For those forgotten, Amber played Mera in Aquaman which released in 2018. The actress was expected to reprise the role in the Aquaman sequel.

Sources have informed We Got This Covered that the production house is reconsidering Amber's role in the franchise following the revelations. The report warns that her replacement is not confirmed yet. However, "several execs at the studio want to recast the role of Mera." The reason being the controversy between Amber and Johnny has led to "to the bad press surrounding the actress and the huge number of fans who are now turning against her."

Over the weekend, a Daily Mail report shared a transcription of a conversation between the ex-couple wherein Amber reportedly confessed she had hit the Pirates of the Caribean star. Amber also confessed “pelting him with pots, pans, and vases.” She said, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

"I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you," she added. When Johnny protested, Amber taunted him to "grow up." Read all about it here: Amber Heard admits hitting ex husband Johnny Depp; Fans demand 'Justice for Johnny Depp'

