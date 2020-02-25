Aquaman 2: Amber Heard might NOT be fired from Jason Momoa starrer following Johnny Depp controversy?

A few weeks ago, news broke out that Amber Heard had allegedly hit Johnny Depp when the couple was together. This raised concerns about her role in Aquaman 2. Now, a source claims her role in the Jason Momoa starrer might not be impacted.

Amber Heard has been in the news lately and not for the right reasons. The Aquaman star made the headlines a few weeks ago after transcription of an audio clip made its way online. As per the recording, Heard confessed to beating up Johnny Depp when the couple was together. Following the revelation, DCEU fans had their eyes set on Warner Bros to see if they would show Heard the exit door. While rumours did the rounds that WB was looking into the situation, a fresh report states she might not be fired from the project.

According to Screen Geek's source, Heard might be retained in the Jason Momoa led DCEU movie. Apparently, WB "doesn't care" about the allegations against Heard "nor do they have interest in social media." The source adds that "there’s nothing going on with her role on Aquaman 2 and they wouldn’t consider firing her."

The insider also sided Heard and noted that people are not aware of the full story. "In fact, there’s much more to these allegations than what’s been revealed so far. This is why Amber Heard hasn’t settled with Johnny Depp. While the audio recordings with Amber Heard don’t look good, Amber still has incredibly damaging evidence against Johnny Depp. With that said, Amber Heard and her legal team have chosen to do everything involving their case in court rather than rely on social media," the source claimed.

We'd suggest you take the news with a pinch of salt for Warner Bros and Amber Heard have not addressed these rumours. We'll have to wait and see how the situation turns out to be. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard defecated on his bed after repeatedly punching him

Read More