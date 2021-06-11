  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aquaman 2: Director James Wan REVEALS the title of Jason Momoa's DCEU movie sequel

Director James Wan recently took to Instagram to hint at the title of Aquaman sequel as he wrote, "the tide is rising" in new post.
5416 reads Mumbai
James Wan confirms Aquaman 2 title in Instagram post James Wan reveals Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as DC sequel's title
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jason Momoa is all set to reprise his role as the Aquaman in the sequel to DC's original film. While the film was being referred to as Aquaman 2, the film's director James Wan recently took to Instagram to confirm the film's title. In an image shared by Wan, a poster revealed the film's title as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Sharing a picture from what looked like a product meeting, the director captioned it as, "The tide is rising."

The Aquaman sequel has been one of DC's most anticipated films considering how the film's cast have time and again teased how big it's going to be. Recently, actor Patrick Wilson promised that the sequel will be "bigger and better" than the original. Also, the film's lead star, Jason Momoa opened up about the film being special given that he co-wrote the first draft for it.

Check out James Wan's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

As for the film's title, the lost kingdom does suggest that the main focus of the film will remain on Atlantis. At last year's DC FanDome, director James Wan had spoken about how the sequel will be different from the original film in terms of its tone and said, "The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today. That’s where it wants to go", via Collider.

Momoa recently confirmed that he will be heading to Hawaii in July for the filming of the sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II reprising their roles from the original film. 

ALSO READ: Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson TEASES a ‘bigger and better’ DC sequel; Actor reveals he’s been training for 8 weeks

Credits :Instagram/James Wan,Getty Images

You may like these
Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson TEASES a ‘bigger and better’ DC sequel; Actor reveals he’s been training for 8 weeks
Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa REVEALS he co wrote the first draft of the DC sequel
Did Amber Heard just confirm her return as Mera for Aquaman 2 with THIS throwback post?
Amber Heard FIRED from Aquaman 2 amid legal battle with Johnny Depp? Here's what happened
Aquaman 2 to get new female lead to sideline Amber Heard? Fans protest she gets same treatment as Johnny Depp
Amid Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts departure; Amber Heard says THIS about petition to fire her from Aquaman 2