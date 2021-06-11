Aquaman 2: Director James Wan REVEALS the title of Jason Momoa's DCEU movie sequel

Director James Wan recently took to Instagram to hint at the title of Aquaman sequel as he wrote, "the tide is rising" in new post.

Jason Momoa is all set to reprise his role as the Aquaman in the sequel to DC's original film. While the film was being referred to as Aquaman 2, the film's director James Wan recently took to Instagram to confirm the film's title. In an image shared by Wan, a poster revealed the film's title as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Sharing a picture from what looked like a product meeting, the director captioned it as, "The tide is rising."

The Aquaman sequel has been one of DC's most anticipated films considering how the film's cast have time and again teased how big it's going to be. Recently, actor Patrick Wilson promised that the sequel will be "bigger and better" than the original. Also, the film's lead star, Jason Momoa opened up about the film being special given that he co-wrote the first draft for it.

Check out James Wan's post here:

As for the film's title, the lost kingdom does suggest that the main focus of the film will remain on Atlantis. At last year's DC FanDome, director James Wan had spoken about how the sequel will be different from the original film in terms of its tone and said, "The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today. That’s where it wants to go", via Collider.

Momoa recently confirmed that he will be heading to Hawaii in July for the filming of the sequel. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II reprising their roles from the original film.

