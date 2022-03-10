Aquaman 2 gets delayed to 2023; Shazam 2, The Flash and more DC films get new release dates

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Jason Momoa return as Aquaman considering as per the latest announcement, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now release in 2023. The COVID-19 induced production delays have caused several films on the Warner Bros. roster to have pushed their release dates as confirmed by Variety.

Among other DC projects, The Flash which was slated for a release this year will now come out in 2023. While Jason Momoa's Aquaman sequel is being pushed back from December 16, 2022, to March 17, 2023, Ezra Miller’s The Flash will now come out on June 23, 2023, instead of its initial release of November this year. Dwayne Johson who is set to make his superhero debut with Black Adam also took to his Instagram account to personally inform his fans of the film's new release date which is now October 2022.

Among the releases that have been preponed from their previously scheduled dates is Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The Zachary Levi starter will arrive this Christmas as it has been slated for a December 12, 2022 release. Initially, the film was scheduled to arrive next year.

Also, the DC League of Super-Pets will now be releasing on the original release of Black Adam which is July 29, 2022. Among the overall delays caused by the pandemic, Warner Bros. other films such as Timothee Chalamet's Willy Wonka biopic, Jason Statham's Meg 2: The Trench have also suffered and are facing release days.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson ANNOUNCES new release dates for Black Adam and DC League of Super Pets: WATCH