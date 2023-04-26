Aquaman 2: Is Amber Heard part of the sequel despite rumors of exit

Amber Heard fans are in for a treat as the actress is all set to make a return in the highly anticipated sequel to "Aquaman." Warner Bros unveiled the first trailer of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" at this year's CinemaCon, and fans were in for a pleasant surprise when they caught a glimpse of Heard in action. The trailer features two brief shots of the actress doing battle underwater as Mera, the love interest of Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa) in the first movie. Although she has no dialogue in the trailer, her mere presence is sure to leave fans excited for what's to come.

How did the rumor mill start?

Last year in June, a post on Just Jared reported that Heard was being excluded from the sequel. However, the said post has been deleted now.

"The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane," a spokesperson for Heard told Insider in response to the post.

Mera, the character portrayed by Amber Heard, first appeared in the 2017 film "Justice League" before becoming a main character in the 2018 hit "Aquaman" alongside Jason Momoa. However, during her ongoing defamation trial with her former husband Johnny Depp, it was revealed that her role in the forthcoming sequel "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been significantly reduced.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie — they didn't want to include me in the film," Heard said on the stand, adding that she performed "a very pared-down version" of the role that took away action scenes between herself and another character.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Mera's role as a supporting character in the first movie will be overshadowed in the sequel. In contrast to the first movie where Aquaman and Mera partnered up for the most part, Aquaman will team up with his half-brother Orm Marius, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, in the upcoming sequel.

