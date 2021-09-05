Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa REVEALS first look at a new superhero suit; SEE PHOTOS

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa has debuted a new superhero suit for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Taking to Instagram, the actor, 42, revealed his new look for the second movie under Aquaman’s franchise. In the first picture, Momoa holds a grunge look while being clad in a green and golden costume, while the second image shows him in a much darker look.

Sharing the images, Momoa penned that in the second round, there is a new suit because there would be more action! While the pictures reveal the King of Atlantis’ new costumes, both of them have Arthur Curry’s signature expressions which made fans even more curious about what’s to come. Taking to the comments section, fans have been urging Momoa to elaborate on the looks, or open up on the new movie. Jungle Cruise’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, too, commented on the new costumes. “Hell yeah looking great uso!!!,” he said.

Previously, Momoa had revealed that he was in London shooting for the movie. In an Instagram video, Momoa said that he would be changing his hair colour to blonde for the role. However, the new pictures suggest that Momoa didn’t actually go through that process. For the new movie, director James Wan has returned as the director.

Take a look at the King of Atlantis’ new costumes:

While not much has been revealed about the movie, DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will star Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Dolph Lundgreen as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, among others.

