Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa REVEALS he co wrote the first draft of the DC sequel

Jason Momoa recently discussed how he pitched the idea of Aquaman 2 and spoke about his writing credits for the film.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for Aquaman 2, actor Jason Momoa has now dropped a major tease about the same, hinting at how epic the sequel will be. Momoa in his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore show gave some major updates about the upcoming DC film. It seems the actor has contributed to the upcoming sequel more than just as an actor and you will be surprised to find out how.

During his interview with Drew Barrymore, Momoa revealed that after the first Aquaman film, he "dreamed up" a second one and also pitched his big idea to the studios. Excitingly enough, Momoa received a green light from Warner Bros and hence, the actor revealed that he co-wrote the first draft of the sequel.

Detailing the process of how it went about, Momoa said that he and his writing partner worked on the idea."We did the first treatment and then James [James Wan] and our original writer David [David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that like you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers so that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there."

If this was any less exciting an update, Momoa further also mentioned that he will begin filming for the sequel in July. The film will star the actor alongside Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. As per reports, the film has been scheduled for a release in December 2022.

