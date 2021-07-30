AQUAMAN 2: Johnny Depp's fans want Amber Heard axed from the movie; Producer responds

Recently, when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan revealed on Instagram that work on the sequel to the record-breaking blockbuster, Aquaman, has begun. This re-ignited the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp crew on Twitter again. After the former couple hurled explosive allegations of domestic abuse at one another in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's UK libel lawsuit against The Sun, Johnny Depp supporters started calling for Heard's removal from Aquaman 2.

As per Just Jared, during the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran, responded to the ongoing controversy. When asked whether the social media campaign by Johnny Depp supporters demanding Amber Heard's removal from the DC sequel had any impact on the production and casting choices, he responded, “I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure, you gotta do what’s best for the movie.” He further continued, “We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.”

Peter Safran whose The Suicide Squad movie hits theatres and HBO Max on August 6 also added, “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes, you have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on it.”

Meanwhile, amid the legal battles between Johnny and Amber, Johnny decided to step down from the Warner Bros. movie Fantastic Beasts 3, according to Just Jared.

