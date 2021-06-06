Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson TEASES a ‘bigger and better’ DC sequel; Actor reveals he’s been training for 8 weeks

Patrick Wilson recently opened up about Aquaman 2 and shared an update with fans on what they can expect.

Actor Patrick Wilson recently got candid about his highly-anticipated film Aquaman 2! The actor who also is the lead of newly-released The Conjouring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the 47-year-old actor spoke to ET and revealed that he’s working hard to reprise his role as King Orm, aka Ocean Master, in the DC Universe “With James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better and broader and more funny, more action, more character work,” Patrick shared.

He also added, “This is my eighth-week training…In about a month or so, they start… and then I go and in a couple of months we start.” The actor will be returning in the sequel alongside his former co-stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The film is currently slated to hit theatres in December 2022.

Just last week, Jason opened up about the much-awaited film. During his interview at The Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa revealed that after the first Aquaman film, he "dreamed up" a second one and also pitched his big idea to the studios. Excitingly enough, Momoa received a green light from Warner Bros and hence, the actor revealed that he co-wrote the first draft of the sequel. Detailing the process of how it went about, Momoa said that he and his writing partner worked on the idea."We did the first treatment and then James [James Wan] and our original writer David [David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished it off and all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that like you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers so that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there."

