Aquaman 2: Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master gets a Cast Away inspired look in new set photo

Aquaman 2 is one of the most-anticipated films and fans just got another reason to eagerly wait for it. In a new set photo dropped by director James Wan, Patrick Wilson aka Ocean Master is seen looking unrecognisable in a look that finds inspiration from Tom Hanks' Cast Away. This has left fans even more eager to learn the story behind it.

In the photo shared by Wan, Patrick Wilson can be seen posing shirtless with his perfect abs on display. Apart from his impressive physique though what has caught attention is his bearded look with long hair. Sharing the photo, Wan wrote on his Instagram, "I found this guy @thereelpatrickwilson stranded on a desert beach, doing his Cast Away impression. #Aquaman."

Wilson returns to the franchise for a second film as he stars as Orm Marius, Arthur Curry's (Jason Momoa) Atlantean half-brother and king of Atlantis. Patrick will star in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside e Jason Momoa in the lead role, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka Black Manta.

Check out James Wan's post here:

Patrick Wilson's new photo comes days after we saw Jason Momoa's new suited-up look as Aquaman. The set photo has certainly raised a lot of questions among fans who have been discussing whether after his character accepted his imprisonment in the last film's finale, did he end up being imprisoned on the land or whether he escaped off to an island.

