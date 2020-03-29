Aquaman 2: Warner Bros considering 'reducing' Amber Heard's screentime amid Johnny Depp controversy?

Aquaman 2: Rumours suggest Warner Bros is considering options with regard to Amber Heard. The actress has been making the headlines for her controversial relationship with Johnny Depp.

There is some not-so-good news for Amber Heard. The actress has been in the headlines for her divorce with Johnny Depp. Over the past few weeks, explosive revelations have made the headlines. From claims that she was abusive with Depp during their marriage to the actor accusing her of cheating on him with Elon Musk, the controversies refuse to die. Amid these accusations, a new report suggests Heard's future in the DC Extended Universe might be at a huge risk.

If sources of We Got This Covered are to be believed, Warner Bros is considering their options with regard to Heard in the future Aquaman movies. The actress plays Meera in the Jason Momoa led franchise. While it is obvious that the actress will return for Aquaman 2, given the bad publicity around her, the studio might be reconsidering its options. Insiders have claimed WB is discussing if the actress should either be fired from the franchise altogether or reducing her screentime in the movie.

The news comes amid a backlash against the star. After allegations and the phone recording of Heard confessing hitting Depp surfaced online, petitions to remove the actress from Aquaman began making the rounds. A few petitions have thousands of signatures urging WB to take action. There are also fans recommending Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke to take over the role from Aquaman 2.

It is to see if Warner Bros inclines towards fan demands or if they would retain Heard in a minimal, supporting role. Do you think Amber Heard should be retained in Aquaman 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

