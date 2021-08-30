Aquaman 2's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II REVEALS how Black Manta's character will be different in the sequel

Aquaman 2 which has been titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprise his role as Black Manta and according to him, this time around the character will have a much different role as the film will explore more of David Kane. In his recent interview with Variety, Yahya spoke about being excited for fans to see his character Black Manta in a different light in the upcoming sequel being helmed by director James Wan.

Considering the first Aquaman film served as an introduction for not only Jason Momoa's Aquaman but also Manta's character, the sequel will now dig deeper into the DCEU characters. Talking about the second film, Yahya told Variety, "Now, we have a character who’s more mature, who has more time to breathe. And we get to understand him and some of his values and some of his motives. Hopefully in “Aquaman 2,” we can present a more well-rounded version of David Kane."

Adding on, the actor further revealed that he hopes to understand more about David Kane through the sequel and particularly explore things like, "what makes him tick, and some of the things that he wants and struggles with."

The sequel will have Momoa return as Aquaman and also actress Amber Heard as Mera. It was recently revealed that the film's first draft was scripted by Momoa along with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Previously, director James Wan had also teased the sequel as a "little bit more serious. A little bit more relevant to the world we're living in today."

