Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Debuts first teaser; Trailer date, and everything you need to know

Ahead of the release of the movie in the Winter slot, the first look of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally here. All of the social media handles of Warner Bros. Pictures including Twitter, now X, and YouTube released the first look of the movie. Not only this, the 30-second teaser also gives out the release date of the full trailer. Here is what the teaser displayed for the movie to come.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser

The teaser itself has the announcement of the full trailer of the movie. Displaying the words- In 4 days, see the trailer, the teaser has many visuals from the sequel. Less than four months before the premiere of the movie, the first look from DC has been released. In addition, the trailer is to come out on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The highlight of the teaser was the appearance of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta. From the build-up of the fight, it looks like the character might take up a bigger role in the events of the movie.

IMDb lists the top cast of the new movie with Jason Momoa playing Arthur Curry as Aquaman. Ben Affleck is also listed as Bruce Wayne for Batman. Patrick Wilson is the King Orm as Ocean Master. As mentioned, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the part of David Kane and Black Manta. And lastly, Amber Heard is returning as Mera for the sequel. The film is directed by James Wan from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

The description box of the teaser video by DC gives the synopsis of the new movie. It reads "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

Aquaman 2 Release date

The next Aquaman movie is set to release on December 20, 2023. The teaser also went on to read below the release date that it is 'filmed for IMAX' for a better viewing experience. It will be interesting to see what the new trailer brings to the table. All updates on this will be here in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all updates from the world of pop culture.

