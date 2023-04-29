Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa reveals he co-wrote the movie; Shares intriguing updates

Jason Momoa, the popular Hollywood actor is set to play the widely loved superhero Arthur Curry Aquaman once again, in the much-awaited second installment in the franchise. The project, which has been titled Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, is currently in the final stages of its production. In his recent interview with Variety, the leading man Jason Momoa revealed he has also co-written the film, jointly bankrolled by Warner Bros. and DC Films.

Jason Momoa opens up about co-writing Aquaman 2

In his chat with Variety, Jason Momoa revealed that the first story treatment of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom was co-written by him. The actor-writer also shared that it was a 50-pages treatment that mainly dealt with his interactions with the UN. "The beautiful thing about the sequel is that me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 50-page treatment," said Momoa.

"A lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps. There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home," added the Aquaman 2 actor.

Here's why Jason Momoa's treatment for Aquaman 2 got shelved

In another interview with Mens Health, Jason Momoa revealed that his story treatment for the Aquaman sequel got shelved during production, even though Warner Bros. bought it. Instead, the makers decided to opt for a bit different path for the much-awaited project. The popular star admitted that his this move still 'bugs him and spins him into an impassioned, salty riff'. Momoa added he is extremely excited for his future in the DC film universe, and confirmed that a lot of 'badass' content is coming up next.

