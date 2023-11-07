Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and more about Jason Momoa-Amber Heard starrer

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in December 2023, and information about the impending DCEU movie has begun to emerge. Jason Momoa made his Justice League debut as Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, before appearing in his first DCEU solo picture a year later. Aquaman was a box office commercial and critical success, delving into Curry's past and claim to the throne of Atlantis in fascinating detail. Momoa would subsequently appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, but his tale will be properly continued in the next sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a new American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Aquaman. It is the sequel to Aquaman (2018) and the 15th and final episode in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), produced by DC Studios, Atomic Monster, and The Safran Company, and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is directed by James Wan and is based on a tale created by Wan, Johnson-McGoldrick, Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, and Jason Momoa. Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and the film also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. Here is everything you need to know about the movie.

When is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to a release?

The Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 22, 2023, in theaters.

Where to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be exclusively released in theaters. Based on the previous movie, the upcoming Aquaman sequel might be later available to stream on Warner Bros. streaming service Max.

Watch the trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

On September 14, 2023, we got our first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer. The trailer was narrated by Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry, who shows how much of his life changed since the events of the previous film. However, when we watch him face the Black Manta, who has returned for vengeance, more things remain the same.

Who are the star cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, returns as the King of Atlantis. Amber Heard is back as Mera, the water-bending Atlantean. Despite the high-profile judicial and tabloid controversy, Heard reprised her part during further filming for Zack Snyder's Justice League and will reprise it for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprises his role as Aquaman's human foe, Black Manta. Orm, played by Patrick Wilson, is also returning.

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin are among the returning cast members. Vincent Regan (300) will play Atlan, Jani Zhao will play Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) will play Karshon, and Pilou Asbaek (Game of Thrones) will play an unspecified part.

What is the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The storyline of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom revolves around Black Manta and Aquaman. After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still motivated by the desire to avenge his father's death, will go to any length to finally defeat Aquaman. This time, the Black Manta is more powerful than ever, holding the mythic Black Trident, which summons an ancient and deadly energy. To destroy him, Aquaman will create an odd alliance with his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis. They must put aside their disagreements to safeguard their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, as well as the entire world, from permanent catastrophe.

Who is making Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

James Wan revealed the title via an image from a production meeting in early June 2021. Later that month, Momoa revealed that he first arrived in London to begin filming in July 2021, with production finishing in January 2022. In order to suit the ever-changing DC Universe, the picture reportedly underwent three rounds of reshoots.

