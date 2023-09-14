Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer: Jason Mamoa starrer packs a punch with new villain in action; Amber Heard has a blink and miss

Jason Mamoa is finally back as the superhero Aquaman. DC Universe fans had to wait a good 5 years for the sequel to arrive. The original film was a mega-hit for Warner Bros. studios, as it was one of the only bright spots in the DC universe at that time. Now that the trailer for the 2nd film is out it'll become the sole talk of the internet for many fans. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer, plot and release date

The new sequel continues where it left off in the first film, as the audience will follow the main character Arthur Curry aka the mighty Aquaman played by Jason Momoa, as he fights the next villain in the saga, the Black Manta, portrayed by the talented Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Along the way, he'll be joined by unlikely allies, as he makes his way through his heroic quest. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all."

The much-anticipated film will come out on December 20, 2023, in theaters. It is directed by James Wan who also helmed the first movie in the franchise. It is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who penned Orphan, The Conjuring 2, and the first installment of Aquaman.

ALSO READ: 'He will push, nudge, prod, shove you...': When Amber Heard described Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa's behavior on set to get attention

Amber Heard makes a 'blink and a miss' appearance as Mera in the trailer

Between the chaos and the dramatic CGI, Amber Heard's Mera makes a quick appearance. The only reason she's identifiable for that mini second in the trailer is all thanks to her character's unique bright red hair and aqua color costume. This is the first big project Heard has been seen in since her infamous case with Johnny Depp in 2022 became a media sensation. Many fans had wondered if she'd be replaced with another actress but as we can confirm now, the 37-year-old has reprised her role as Mera.

Meanwhile, the film's cast is absolutely star-studded with names like Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren joining the DC universe.

ALSO READ: Aquaman 2: Where to watch it online? Release date, trailer, streaming details and more