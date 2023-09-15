Aquaman: Jason Momoa's torturous impersonation as Johnny Depp for Amber Heard on sets REVEALED from unsealed court documents

Recently unsealed court documents have surfaced, unveiling unsettling revelations. These documents provide insights into the turbulent atmosphere behind the scenes of the Aquaman production, with one shocking allegation involving Jason Momoa and his conduct towards his co-star, Amber Heard, according to wegotthiscovered.com.

Disturbing on-set behavior

Notes from Dr. Dawn Hughes, Amber Heard's psychologist, have exposed that not only did Jason Momoa and director James Wan allegedly advocate for Heard's removal from the Aquaman project, but Momoa also resorted to unsettling tactics on set. Reportedly, Momoa would come dressed as Johnny Depp, Heard's ex-husband, seemingly with the intention of creating a hostile environment for his co-star. While some might argue that it was meant in jest, such actions during a tumultuous divorce and legal battle are deeply concerning and raise questions about professionalism.

ALSO READ: 'This is not about the money': When Amber Heard had to sell her California house over Johnny Depp's looming trial debt

Mixed messages and support

The revelation of Momoa's alleged behavior contradicts earlier claims by both the actor and director, who had publicly expressed their support for keeping Amber Heard in the film. Notably, Zack Snyder and his producing partner Deborah are mentioned in the notes as supportive of Heard's situation, aligning with their prior stance. The documents bring to light the challenges Heard faced in maintaining professionalism amid such distressing circumstances.

The unsealed court documents shed light on a troubling chapter in the making of Aquaman and the challenges faced by Amber Heard during a highly publicized legal battle. Jason Momoa's alleged actions, if true, are deeply unsettling, and the contrast between public statements and behind-the-scenes behavior adds complexity to the narrative. As these revelations continue to surface, they reignite discussions about professionalism in the entertainment industry and the impact of personal conflicts on film sets.

ALSO READ: 'I love who I love': When Amber Heard candidly revealed about bisexuality challenges with parents