Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom Ending Explained; sequel possiblities explored

The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box office with movies like Shazam! The Fury Of Gods and The Flash, The DC Universe is set to reboot.

Jason Momoa reprises the role of Aquaman-Half fuman King of Atlantis

Jason Momoa in the latest release is seen reprising his iconic role of Aquaman-King Atlan as the half-human, half-Atlantean King of King of Atlantis. The latest edition of Aquaman sees Arthur Curry going all out against his rival Black Manta (The main antagonist from Aquaman) who returns to seek vengeance against Arthur Curry. In the movie, Arthur seeks the assistance of his imprisoned half-brother Patrick Wilson’s Ork.

In the latest edition of Aquaman, the main antagonist Black Manta is seen attempting to uncover the titular civilization. Manta finds the menacing Black Trident at the start of the movie, marking the start of his adventure. King Kordax, the brother of King Atlan, is embodied in the Trident. If Black Manta discovers the Lost Kingdom of Necrus and removes King Atlan's curse, Kordax swears he will get retribution on Aquaman. After Kordax's brotherhood was lost, the curse saw Atlan condemn the whole Necrus civilization to a life of ice, hiding beneath the Antarctic ice caps.

The sequel explores Black Manta and Aquaman fighting it all out. Artur’s son Arthur Jr. will be susceptible to Black Manta’s evil plans as he plans to kidnap Jr. and release Kordax and Necrus who are imprisoned by Atlan. The movie concludes the conflict between Aquaman and Black Manta.

The rebooted franchise kicks off in 2024

James Gunn, who is the CEO of DC Studio, has announced that all members of the Justice League in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will be recast. This means that the current climax of "Aquaman" will not have any impact on future reboot additions to the DC universe. Several scenes in the current film were reshot to ensure that the movie does not clash with James Gunn's upcoming DCU films. "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom" will mark the end of the DCEU before its advent into the new DC Universe.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will stream on Max in 60-90 days after its theatrical release. The movie was released in the USA on December 22.

