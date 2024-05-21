Jason Momoa has confirmed that he is in love with actress Adria Arjona. On May 20, the 44-year-old actor posted images of Arjona from his trip to Japan on Instagram. One of the photos in the post showed Momoa hugging his girlfriend from behind while they were seated at a restaurant table with friends.

In another picture, Arjona was posed in front of a sign for Harley-Davidson Bicycles, and the two were seated outside with the wind blowing their long hair in front of their faces. The Aquaman actor expressed in the post how much he had enjoyed traveling with his girlfriend and other loved ones.

At an event on May 11, a fan asked about his relationship status. He stated at the time, "I'm very much in a relationship," according to a video that was posted on X of the occasion. "You'll find out very soon," Momoa said in response to a fan's question about whether he would disclose his romantic partner.

More than two years have passed since the actor announced his separation from Lisa Bonet, his ex-wife. Bonet and Jason Momoa got married in 2017 before announcing their divorce in January 2022. The couple has a son named Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and a daughter named Lola, 16, together.

Who is Adria Arjona?

On April 25, 1992, Arjona was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Despite her Puerto Rican birth, she was raised in Mexico City, where she remained until she was a teenager. She is the daughter of the popular and well-known singer, Ricardo Arjona. Arjona had several prominent roles in films such as in Life of the Party, Pacific Rim Uprising, and a recurring role in True Detective.

However, her breakthrough performance came in the Oz book adaptation of Emerald City, where she played Dorothy Gale. Her most popular roles are those of Morbius, Andor, Father of the Bride, and Good Omens. She will also appear in the romantic action comedy Hit Man on Netflix, starring opposite Glen Powell.

