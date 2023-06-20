Archer 14: Release date, and synopsis: Here's everything we know about final season of adult animated sitcom

Adult animated sitcom series Archer is all set to bid viewers goodbye with season fourteen of the long-running show. Fans of the long-running series have been curious to know about the upcoming and final season and how the stories of favorite characters will get wrapped up. Keep reading to know details about the show including the release date, and more.

Archer 14 release date and synopsis

Archer 14 will premiere on FXX on August 30, 2023, with two new episodes at 10 pm PT. The comedy spy series will then release one episode per week till the season and series finale on October 18, 2023. Each episode of the season will be available to stream on Hulu the day after its release on FXX. The official synopsis of the series reads, "The suave, confident, and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another."

It adds, "Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America, or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, Archer, spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl, Cyril, Pam, Ray, and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels." Created as a parody of the James Bond franchise, the spy series first premiered on FX on September 17, 2009. The last season premiered on August 24, 2022.

Archer cast and more

Created by Adam Reed, Archer is an Emmy Award and Critics Choice Award-winning series. The comedy series fused to air on FX at first but moved to its sibling network FXX in 2017. The voice cast of Archer includes H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol Tunt, Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, and Lucky Yates as Dr. Algernop Krieger. Reed will reprise his role as Ray Gillette.

Additionally, Natalie Dew will be voicing Zara Khan, a new spy at the agency. The series has been praised for its humor, dialogues, animation style, and pop culture references. The first 7 seasons of Archer had ten or thirteen episodes each, but every season since the series moved to FXX in season 8 has featured eight episodes each. The show's success has led to licensed media options of the Archer characters including video games, books, and albums.

