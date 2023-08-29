Archer Season 14: How to watch the show online? Release date, cast, streaming details and more

Get ready, Archer fans, because the iconic animated spy comedy is gearing up for its final mission in Season 14! After 13 seasons of laughter, martinis, and mayhem, the show is set to bid us adieu, but not without some explosive twists and turns. On August 8, 2023, FXX released the very first trailer for the 14th and last season of the animated spy comedy. This new season takes us on a journey where Sterling Archer himself is facing the reality of time ticking by.

ALSO READ: Special Ops: Lioness: When did spy thriller series release? Where to watch, episode schedule, cast, and more

When will the Final season of Archer release?

The wait is almost over, as Season 14 is set to premiere on August 30th on FXX, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the day after. Keeping its Wednesday at 10 PM EST timeslot, the show is wrapping up in style.

In this last installment, Lana Kane, voiced by the talented Aisha Tyler, steps into the spotlight as the new head of The Firm, taking the reins from Sterling Archer himself. But don't expect a smooth ride – Lana's mission to make the world better hits some bumps, promising drama and humor in equal measure. And yes, brace yourselves for a resolution to Sterling and Lana's rollercoaster romance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Sympathizer Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. features in multiple roles for HBO's max spy series

The Archer finale cast and other details

The familiar voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Chris Parnell, and more will grace the final season, alongside newcomer Natalie Dew as Zara Khan, the new agent in town. The creative minds behind the show remain consistent, with Matt Thompson, Casey Willis, and Adam Reed as executive producers, ensuring the series wraps up in a way that's true to its spirit. For a sneak peek, the teaser trailer dropped on August 8th, giving us a taste of the action-packed comedy that awaits.

ALSO READ: 20 Best Spy Movies of all time, According to IMDb rating

Where to watch previous seasons of Archer?

New to Archer? No worries! Hulu has all the previous 13 seasons available for streaming. So whether you're a die-hard fan or a newbie looking to catch up, there's no better time to dive into the world of Sterling Archer and his band of eccentric spies.

Advertisement

As we gear up for one final round of explosions, espionage, and epic one-liners, let's raise our glasses to Archer Season 14 and the amazing journey it's taken us on.