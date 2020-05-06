Archie Harrison Birthday: Kate Middleton & Prince William pen a sweet message for Meghan Markle & Harry's son

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a sweet post for Meghan Markle and Harry's son Archie Harrison’s first birthday. Check it out.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wished Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor a very happy first birthday with a sweet social media post. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked Archie’s special day by posting a happy family photo from his christening on Instagram with a sweet birthday message. “Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!” the caption alongside the picture read. The photo used by Kate was originally shared last year in July by Meghan and Harry on their Instagram account.

With Meghan and Harry sitting in the middle with baby Archie, the picture features Kate and Prince William on the right-hand side, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on the left-hand side. The photo also features Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Late Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes can also be seen standing behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to a report by The Sun, the 1-year-old is expected to connect with his uncle William and aunt Kate via Zoom call to mark his first birthday.

Meghan and Harry’s little munchkin is seventh in line to the throne. Speaking about his birthday bash, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed the couple has planned a mellow first birthday celebration. Considering the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Meghan and Harry will celebrate their son’s special day at home, this will include a call back home, some cake and some time in the pool. “The cake is expected to be "organic," "possibly sugar-free" and "suitably healthy,” Katie mentioned.

