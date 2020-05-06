Archie Harrison Birthday: From Meghan's cake, calling Kate & William's kids, events planned for Harry's son

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie turns one today. The couple has a few special events planned for the little one.

Archie Harrison turns one on May 6. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little munchkin was welcomed a few days before the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first wedding anniversary. Over the past year, the couple has successfully kept Archie away from the spotlight. While we don't see his birthday photos coming under the spotlight this week, fans are hoping Meghan and Harry would release a photo of the royal. As fans wait for a glimpse, a royal expert gave a look into the celebrations planned for the little one.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed the couple has planned a mellow first birthday celebration. Given that Meghan and Harry are locked down in the US, like other royal family members in the UK, they are celebrating Archie's birthday at home. This includes a call back home, some cake and some time in the pool.

Hello, Queen?

Katie revealed Meghan and Harry will get on a video call with the Queen where Her Highness will wish Archie. That's not all, the call could also include Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids. "The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children. They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown," she said.

Biting into the birthday cake:

Katie reveals Meghan would be keen on wearing her oven mitts and baking a cake for her little one for she "loves being creative in the kitchen." The cake is expected to be "organic," "possibly sugar-free" and "suitably healthy".

Birthday with besties!

Owing to the Coronavirus induced lockdown, Meghan and Harry will not be able to host friends in their Malibu home. However, Archie's best friends are at home - beagle Guy and labrador Oz. Katie revealed the dogs have become Archie's "best friends".

That's one helluva party in the making! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

