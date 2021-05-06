Archie Harrison Birthday: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son is the CUTEST sight in these family photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison turns 2 and we take a look at his most adorable moments with family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor celebrates his birthday on May 6, and this year, the little one turns 2. In his first year, we saw Archie doing some cutesy antics such as saying "dada" while Meghan read him a children's book for a video and also made a debut on Spotify as he featured on Prince Harry and Meghan's podcast. We certainly expect Archie to make our heart melts even more in his adorable second year.

Baby Archie is certainly the apple of the eye for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their adorable family photos are proof of that. Not only his parents, Archie has also been captured in some of the cutest pictures with other members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth. On the little munchkin's birthday, we take a look at some of his cutest family photos.

While Archie turns 2, the little one is all set to become an elder sibling soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second baby. It has been confirmed by Meghan and Harry that the duo are having a daughter and we certainly can't wait to see Archie's pictures after the baby's arrival.

Check out Archie's cutest photos with family here:

In their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry spoke about spending time with his son in their Montecito home and said, "I guess, the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young."

Prince Harry also revealed all the cute words that Archie babbles during their rides together saying, "I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out. And he's like 'whoo,' chatting, chatting, chatting; going, 'Palm tree, house,' and all this sort of stuff."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to release an official photo or video from Archie's second birthday celebrations and we certainly can't wait to see what the little one is upto.

