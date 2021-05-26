Archie makes a tiny cameo on an outdoor swing in Prince Harry's new docuseries The Me You Can't See

Did you know that apart from Meghan's sneak peek in the video, Prince Harry's latest show also featured a cameo of their son Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son Archie Harrison just made his first official cameo. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's mental health docuseries The Me You Can't See released a few days ago and has made headlines for several reasons. Did you know that apart from Meghan's sneak peek in the video, the show also featured a cameo of their son Archie Harrison.

In the first episode, wherein Prince Harry opened up about his own mental health struggles and seeking therapy with Oprah, the show's footage included snapshots from his new life in the US. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family and moved to the US. They are now settled in Montecito, California.

In the never-before-seen footage, Archie can be seen taking a ride on an outdoor swing. The swing is hung from a tree branch and the little one can be seen gleefully smiling as Harry swings opposite him. In the sneak peek, Harry can be heard saying, "I got you," as he and Archie swing towards each other.

(YouTube Screengrab)

In the episode, Harry opened up on his own childhood and revealed that his father Prince Charles would tell him to "play the game" when it came to the difficulties of life in the royal spotlight.

Harry said, "My father used to say to me when I was younger, 'Well, it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you'. That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids."

The Duke of Sussex also revealed that after Archie's first words were mum and dad, he said grandma Diana.

ALSO READ: Prince Charles ‘deeply upset’ with Prince Harry; Contemplating to cut ties if he disrespects Queen again

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×