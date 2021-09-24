‘Archie’s papa’: Prince Harry’s briefcase in NYC embossed with an adorable nod to his eldest kid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first public appearance as a couple since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana went fruitful, to say the least! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited New York City. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Harry’s sweet tribute to his son Archie, as the Prince embossed his name as ‘Archie’s papa’ in his briefcase.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan visited the One World Observatory to pay tribute to the 9/11 victims and were joined by Mayor Bill De Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, and their son Dante De Blasio. The two, dressed in all-black arrived hand-in-hand (their signature style!) According to Metro, when Meghan was asked about whether she was enjoying the trip, she reportedly smiled and said, “It’s wonderful to be back, thank you.”

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Harry’s adorable briefcase with Archie’s name engraved on it. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have definitely been attentive parents, but what really caught the attention of royal family enthusiasts is how Prince Harry didn’t seem to miss out on remembering his kids even when he was at work and attending an important schedule. The two are also scheduled to appear at the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City, for Global Citizen Live.

Recently, the Sussexes have also been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time Magazine, whose list included the likes of Britney Spears, Simone Biles, Billie Eilish, among others. From India, the list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, and businessman Adar Poonawalla.

