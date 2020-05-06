Archie Turns 1: Meghan Markle could make second pregnancy announcement soon? Royal expert spills the beans

As Archie turns one today, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning on having a second baby. She says she wouldn't be surprised if the couple makes a pregnancy announcement soon.

"It's a boy!" announced a post by the Royal Sussex on Instagram exactly a year ago. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son on May 6. The couple decided to drop the tag of "Prince" and name him Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple has been extremely private about Archie. With limited appearances and restricted details about the baby, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully lept the spotlight away from the little one. Now, a new report claims that Meghan and Harry are planning for a second baby.

A royal expert recently told OK! Magazine that the couple, who are currently residing in Malibu, want to have another baby. Katie Nicholl informed the international outlet that she wouldn't be surprised if Meghan and Harry make a pregnancy announcement soon. "A little brother or sister for Archie is very much on the agenda...they seem to relish being busy and it really wouldn’t surprise me if we get a pregnancy announcement," she said.

This isn't the first time the news of a possible pregnancy announcement has been teased. Back in November 2019, a source informed Us Weekly that expanding the family was on the cards. "Their family is their number one priority,” the insider hinted. The report hinted that the couple could eye getting pregnant this year.

Meanwhile, Katie spoke to ET Online a few weeks ago to reveal that Archie is trying to speak. In an interview last month, the royal insider shared, "I spoke to someone who had been sent a video of Archie a few weeks back. He said that he is super cute and a really, really happy little boy. He's burbling and sort of desperate to talk, but certainly already mastered cruising and is well on his way to walking. He may even be walking already. I was told very cute, very, very happy, and very confident little boy."

