Archie's 1st Birthday: Meghan Markle to follow Kate Middleton's footsteps & share an unseen photo of her son?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's little son Archie is turning one today and fans can't wait to catch a glimpse of the baby boy. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shifted to L.A. after resigning from their royal duties. The family is social-distancing in their Malibu mansion guarded against the paparazzi hawkeyes. While Archie is turning one during the lockdown, the baby boy wouldn't be able to enjoy perks of having a lavish party but mommy Meghan Markle certainly has plans to make this day a special one for her munchkin.

The former royal couple has always refrained from sharing pictures of Archie on social media but the fans are expecting an unseen picture of the little kid on his first birthday. Recently, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton celebrated her son Prince Louis' second birthday and shared pictures of him playing with rainbow paints. She also shared pictures of daughter Charlotte on her fifth birthday and now fans and waiting to see if Meghan Markle follows her footsteps and gives a glimpse of Archie too.

Recently, a spokeswoman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the Sunday Times that fans can expect to see pictures of Archie on his first birthday and her statement has led to the fans to stay glued to their screens in order to catch a glimpse of baby Archie on his birthday today. Meghan and Harry wrapped up their Sussex Royal Instagram account in March after having parted ways the royal tag. As the two surrendered their previous Instagram handle, fans are also speculating if the couple will unveil a new Instagram handle on their son Archie's birthday.

