Partner Track: Why watch this Arden Cho starrer Netflix show?

The Teen Wolf actress Arden Cho stars in the latest American legal drama, Partner Track currently streaming on Netflix. Created by Georgia Lee this show is based on Helen Wan's novel The Partner Track released in 2013. The show premiered on August 26, 2022, and is definitely binge-watch-worthy.

About Neflix's Partner Track

The show revolves around the story of a Korean American young ambitious lawyer named Ingrid Yun, played by Arden Cho. Ingrid is the first lawyer in the family. Working at a prestigious but old-school New York City law firm - Parsons Valentine she is seen navigating a steamy and exciting love triangle. The first season of this new Netflix show Partner track has 10 episodes.

Famous for her role of Kira Yukimura in the iconic series Teen Wolf, this time Arden Cho is playing the role of an incredibly fierce, smart, and determined character. While it's primarily a light-hearted show it portrays situations that many working women might sadly relate to. Ingrid is gloriously shown attempting to break the glass ceiling in order to achieve her dreams.

If you like romantic drama and legal dramas, this is the perfect blend as this show also focuses on Ingrid’s dating life. While she is dating one of New York’s most eligible bachelors, she finds herself in the middle of a love triangle when a fling from her past returns. The show beautifully portrays how she juggles racism and sexism at her demanding job along with the attention of two attractive and accomplished suitors.

Along with Arden Cho, this new Netflix show Partner Track includes cast members like Alexandra Turshen, Rob Heaps, Bradley Gibson, Dominic Sherwood, Nolan Gerard Funk, Matthew Rauch, and Roby Attal.

