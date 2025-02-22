Are Agatha All Along and Hawkeye Season 2 Renewed? Marvel Executive Weighs In on Their Futures

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum has spoken about the potential for second seasons of Agatha All Along and Hawkeye, indicating that both series might have a future, although no plans have been made.

Winderbaum characterized Agatha Harkness' series as a "concept-based" show with possibilities for more. He noted that while season two might be in the works in the future, Marvel is proceeding cautiously, making sure the proper story is there before advancing.

Winderbaum said to Entertainment Weekly, "I think it's 'linear series potential.' A show like Agatha, to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it," adding, "The chemistry of that cast and Jac in that showrunner role, it just really was magic. Sorry, that's cheesy, but it really was."

Agatha All Along, a spin-off of WandaVision, changed gears to Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), leading to a big reveal featuring Billy Maximoff or Wiccan (Joe Locke). Although the show was designed as a standalone limited series, the finale left fans with an open door for new stories. Billy and Tommy Maximoff's future is unknown, with rumors their story might resume in the next Vision series.

At the same time, Winderbaum also pointed to Hawkeye as a show that could easily lend itself to a sequel. The 2021 series, which starred Florence Pugh, Jeremy Renner, and Hailee Steinfeld, brought in Kate Bishop as Clint Barton's protégé. Rumors indicate a second season might delve into Clint's battle with his evil brother, Trickshot.

Winderbaum pointed out that Hawkeye's seasonal setting makes it more convenient to come back to, further stating that Marvel is working to create more multi-season shows in the future.

He said, "Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas... because it's Clint and Kat. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that."

Winderbaum added, "But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually."

Both Agatha All Along and Hawkeye are available for streaming on Disney+.