Are Al Pacino and pregnant Noor Alfallah still together as a couple? Find out

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are reportedly still a couple.

Ever since the news about Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah expecting their first child together made headlines, there have been several claims about their relationship making rounds online. Speaking of which, it was reported yesterday that the Godfather Satr, 83, and Noor, 29, are not in a relationship any longer and that Al even wanted to get a paternity test done on the child.

However, a new report by Page Six claims that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are still a couple. Although they were spotted in public for the first time in April 2022, Noor and Al reportedly started dating during the pandemic.

Another source refuted rumors about Noor being a ‘golddigger’ because of her history of dating rich, elderly men in the past. For the unversed, Noor was previously romantically linked with Mick Jagger, Clint Eastwood, and Nicholas Berggruen. Denying these claims, an insider told the publication, that Noor’s family is wealthy and she is very well-connected… They fly private.”

Noor Alfallah did not tell Al Pacino about the pregnancy until 3 months

According to a report by Showbiz411, Noor was introduced to Al during the pandemic and she became friends with the actor’s 22-year-old daughter Olivia. Noor was apparently everywhere Olivia was.

A source told the media portal that Al Pacino apparently thought his and Noor’s relationship was ‘over’ a long time ago. Moreover, Noor reportedly did not tell him about her pregnancy until she was 11 weeks along.

“She knew Al didn’t didn’t want to have more kids, they have no relationship, it’s a mess,” a source added. “Lawyers have been working on this for months.”

Al Pacino wants to get a paternity test done on the baby

Al Pacino was reportedly ‘so surprised’ with the news about Noor Alfallah’s pregnancy that he wanted to get a paternity test done on the baby. Moreover, the source also claimed that Fallah told Pacino that she could not have children due to a thyroid issue. Al Pacino’s kids are reportedly ‘very upset’.

