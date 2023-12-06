Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exes dating? Exploring rumors as the infamous couple continue to date after their cheating scandal

Trigger Warning: This article has references to infidelity.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, the ex-spouses of news couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, are now in a romantic relationship, sources exclusively shared with Page Six. The couple reportedly started dating about six months ago, finding a connection over the shared experience of being cheated on. Despite the initial hurt, sources indicate that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, have moved on from the past and are not heartbroken.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have moved on: Sources

The source told Page Six that, “It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now.” While Fiebig and Shue have yet to comment on anything.

The new relationship revelation follows the premiere episode of Robach and Holmes' iHeartRadio podcast, where they addressed their love scandal. On the podcast, Holmes insisted that they did not cheat on their former spouses with each other, attributing the loss of their jobs to the revelation of their relationship rather than infidelity. Holmes said on the Amy & T.J Podcast, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers—being outed as cheating on our spouses—and it wasn’t the case."

However, insiders have a different account, stating that the alleged affair played a significant role in both Robach and Holmes' divorces. Sources point to events leading up to the scandal, such as Robach posting photos with Shue on vacation in Greece three months before her relationship with Holmes became public.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 underrated comedies to watch this holiday season, featuring Ryan Gosling's Nice Guys, Jake Gyllenhaal's Demolition, and more

However, insiders have a different account, stating that the alleged affair played a significant role in both Robach and Holmes' divorces. Sources point to events leading up to the scandal, such as Robach posting photos with Shue on vacation in Greece three months before her relationship with Holmes became public.

What did the previous rumors say about couple?

Holmes and Fiebig were reportedly still together when celebrating his birthday in the Bahamas, where Fiebig allegedly found a birthday card from Robach addressed as "my love," expressing a desire to be together.

Former colleagues at ABC had been buzzing about the romance for years, according to sources. Robach and Holmes deny being more than friends before 2022, stating that they were both in divorce proceedings at that time. However, sources claim that suspicions were present, and the relationship was confirmed in the summer of the previous year.

Representatives for Robach and Holmes did not provide comments on the matter. Overall, despite the tumultuous past, Shue and Fiebig are said to have found solace in their connection and moved forward beyond the heartbreak.

ALSO READ: How many kids does Angelina Jolie have? Exploring her family with ex Brad Pitt as she calls her children 'closest friends'