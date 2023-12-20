Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes going to get married? Exploring their recent comments amid their exes dating

Former GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who met and fell in love on the sets of GMA3: What You Need to Know recently addressed questions about their plans of getting hitched on their newly unveiled Amy and T.J. Podcast.

Amy and T.J. made heads turn in November 2022 when they made their relationship rather public. The couple were seen packing on PDA while they were still married to their respective partners. It was later revealed that they were in the middle of their divorce proceedings thus thrashing rumors of cheating on their partners.

In the latest episode of their Podcast together, the duo answered fan questions selected by their producers where they revealed they did not enter the relationship for fun and marriage was definitely on the table for them.

Exploring Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ comments on marriage plans. Are we about to hear the wedding bells soon?

The latest episode of Amy and T.J. Holmes Podcast had us pricking up our ears as the couple talked about their plans to get married.

Amy, 50, and T.J Holmes, 46 answered a fan question about their plans about taking the plunge. “Are you guys going to tie the knot?” the fan question exclusively selected by their podcast producers read.

Amy Robach was the first to dive deep into the question. “It’s under consideration,” she said. She further added, “We did not enter the relationship for fun or ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.”

While admitting that the duo does plan on getting married eventually, Amy also made sure to highlight that they are not in a hurry to walk down the aisle. “We both have two marriages under our belts and so it’s not something we’re racing to or rushing towards,” she affirmed. Addressing her next comment to T.J Holmes she further said, “But I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table. It’s on the table.”

T.J. Holmes on the other end was quick to take a dig at their age difference. “I want to marry you, in part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46. And I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid,” he joked. Amy Robach noted that he does that a lot and loves to point out the age difference.

While Amy Robach and TJ. Holmes found love their ex-partners also bonded over separation trauma

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes refused to address headlines concerning their ex-spouses finding love with each other. Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue and T.J Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig are reported to be dating each other after they bonded over their shared experience of parting ways with their partners.

During last week's episode of their podcast Robach and Holmes swiftly dodged addressing questions about their ex-partners now being together. T.J. Holmes said that their podcast is not a platform for gossip, “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be…We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines,” he said.

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes introduced their Amy and T.J Holmes podcast with iHeartRadio on November 30 after being shown out of GMA3 where they sat behind the desk together as co-anchors.

