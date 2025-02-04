Are Amy Schumer and Ana Navarro Cousins? The View Co-Host Reveals

One would never know what surprises to expect from life! The same seems to have happened when The View co-host Ana Navarro revealed that she and Amy Schumer are related—as cousins—during the latest episode of the show when Schumer appeared on it.

In the episode, which aired on February 3, Navarro shared that seven years ago, she discovered a DNA connection to the Snatched actress through the PBS show Finding Your Roots, hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Navarro explained, “The host of Finding Your Roots on PBS was here last week.” She added that Gates had traced Schumer’s ancestry a few years earlier, and it turned out that they had something “in common.”

The actress excitedly exclaimed, “Cousin! Cousin!” as the two hugged and discussed their shared ancestry.

The View co-host asked the comedian if she knew of any Schumers who had wandered into Nicaragua. She also inquired about how this familial connection came to be. To this, the Humans actress admitted she had no idea but expressed that she was “honored.” Schumer told Navarro they needed to start spending more time together.

To this, Navarro quipped that hanging out together would “ruin your reputation.” The comedian jokingly replied that she would be more than happy to take that risk.

Navarro then joked, “But you know what? Maybe ICE won’t take me if I’m hanging out with a blonde like you.”

For those unaware, Navarro reportedly discovered the connection to Schumer on Finding Your Roots back in 2017.

You can catch Finding Your Roots on PBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The audience can watch The View on ABC, airing on weekdays.