Are Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde dating? Here’s everything we know as actors' step out on multiple hiking dates

Are Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde dating? There's a fresh rumor going around town! Rumors of a burgeoning romance between Spider-Man: Now Way Home star Andrew Garfield and Don't Worry Darling actress Olivia Wilde have been circulating among Hollywood's A-listers. But what has gotten people talking? According to sources, the two stars have regularly been sighted together, joining up for trekking expeditions. And this has fueled curiosity about their dating status.

Are Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde dating?

Rumors of a growing romance between Hollywood actors Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde have recently spread like a fire in their immediate surroundings. According to The International News, the two have regularly been seen trekking together.

According to another source Deuxmoi, the Spider-Man actor and Don’t Worry Darling actress were also seen leaving Wilde’s residence together on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, without a word from any of the stars, all fans can do is wait patiently and with eager anticipation. Because, in the end, only time will reveal the truth behind these enticing Hollywood rumors.

Andrew Garfield and Olivia Wilde's previous relationship

Aside from their trekking adventures with the Marvel superhero, Olivia Wilde had previously also dated another Marvel star and Grammy winner, Harry Styles. Styles and Wilde starred in Don’t Worry, Darling, which was released last year. However, the As It Was singer and the Don’t Worry Darling actress broke up last year in November as they were both busy.

Speaking of Andrew Garfield, there were speculations that he was in a relationship with Bridgerton beauty Phoebe Dynevor. According to sources who told The Sun, the couple met at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2022. The source revealed that they clicked immediately and had an astounding attraction for one another. However, it remains unclear whether the two ever dated or not.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield was last seen in 2022’s Under the Banner of Heaven. Whereas Garfield had also won a Golden Globe Award for best actor in 2021 for Tick Tick... Boom! On the other hand, Olivia Wilde was last seen in Don’t Worry, Darling, and Babyloon, which were released last year in 2022.

