Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children 'fine' with their father after a messy divorce? Details inside

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is incredibly messy, and their children are pleading for them to end their custody battle and reach a resolution. The ongoing situation is taking a heavy toll on their family, and it's time for them to find common ground.

Fans worldwide were stunned on September 20, 2016, by the news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after just two years of marriage. Citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie sought physical custody of their children, including Maddox (21), Pax (19), Zahara (18), Shiloh (17), and twins Knox and Vivienne (14).

In November of that year, Pitt responded by requesting joint legal and physical custody of their six children. Since then, their relationship has been marked by a contentious custody battle, though tensions have somewhat eased in recent months.

Angelina Jolie Ends Marriage with Brad Pitt in 2016

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, but their settlement has been ongoing due to continuous legal battles. According to an insider from radar online, Angelina still seeks revenge for Brad's role in their failed marriage . However, Brad, who has been sober and more clear headed, refuses to back down and is no longer willing to give Angelina what she wants. The main point of contention initially was custody over their six children, but now that some of them have reached legal age, they can make their own decisions. Maddox is 21, Pax is 19, Zahara is 18, Shiloh is 17, and the twins Knox and Vivienne are now 14-year-old teenagers.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Massive Legal Fees: Millions Spent in Battle

Angelina is reluctant to give up the fight for sole custody, but her children are urging her to let go. Even the kids themselves admit that it's time to stop.

Except for Maddox, the children are actually comfortable with Brad and have a good relationship with him.

Angelina goes back and forth between wanting to move on from Brad and feeling bitter towards him. Brad has been willing to resolve things for a while now, and he has already spent millions on legal fees . Both of them have. The whole situation is absolutely absurd, according to the source.

Who was granted physical custody of the children in late September?

In late September, Jolie and Pitt agreed to a temporary custody arrangement. Both volunteered for counseling, and Pitt agreed to undergo drug and alcohol testing. One month later, a judge approved a custody agreement giving Jolie physical custody of all six children . Pitt would have therapeutic visitations as determined by the family's therapist, considering the children's best interests. However, they later engaged in a complex custody battle as Pitt sought more time with the kids.

