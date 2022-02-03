Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd really dating? Here's what we know so far

After Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie could very well be another off-beat couple to emerge, but are they really dating? While there have been numerous sightings of the duo on date nights and even the sneaky mention of the actress’ name in the singer’s Dawn FM album, there is not much to believe that they are an item. The Weeknd aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye nor Angelina, have confirmed their relationship status, they also haven’t denied it–so are they together or not? Let's see what we know so far!

July 2021: The Weeknd and Angelina were spotted on a private date as they attended Mustafa's private concert in Los Angeles.

September 2021: Fans and news outlets spotted Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd arriving at celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The duo arrived together and according to The Mirror, Angelina then headed back with The Weeknd in his car.

October 2021: While promoting Eternals, Angelina dodged a question about The Weeknd! When asked by interviewer Justin Sylvester whether her kids were more excited by her role in the film or by her friendship with the singer, Angelina replied, "They're very excited about this film... If that's what you're asking."

January 2022: Earlier this year, The Weeknd has dropped some hints about his rumoured romance with Jolie in his brand new song Here We Go... Again! In the lyrics of the song from his 5th album Dawn FM, he sings: “My new girl, she’s a movie star, I loved her right / Make her scream like Neve Campbell," the lyrics goes on. Many fans were analyzing whether the "movie star" lyrics are referring to Angelina Jolie.

Also read: The Weeknd thinks Angelina Jolie is his 'ultimate muse'; Duo 'have had a few meetups'; Report