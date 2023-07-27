Are Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'laying low' amid reports of his wife feeling 'betrayed'? Find out

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been making headlines for a few days now after it reportedly came out that the duo had gone their separate ways. Now though as that situation is still unfolding, a piece of new news broke regarding Grande's new love interest and it has stirred quit the drama.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater keeping low

Grande and Slate who are co-stars in the upcoming musical Wicked, started dating recently, as per the reports, but the relationship has caused quite a lot of drama, especially since previously it was reported that the singer's husband Dalton Gomez had wanted to work on their marriage, but she has moved on.

Now new sources have come forward to TMZ and Us Weekly talking about Slater's wife Lily's feelings regarding the relationship. According to a source familiar with the matter told TMZ, that Grande and Slater are deliberately keeping a low profile as their respective ex-partners come to terms with their new relationship. It's worth noting that Grande is currently still legally married to Dalton Gomez.

The insider told TMZ, "It’s understandable that emotions are high and it’s hard seeing your ex move on, especially in such a public way, and her friends are trying to protect her [Slater's Wife]. But Ari and Ethan are just trying to lay low and be respectful of their exes as they pursue this new relationship."

Slater and his wife Jay were childhood sweethearts, having been in a relationship for a decade before tying the knot in 2018. In August 2022, they celebrated the arrival of their first child. In November 2022, Slater shared heartfelt tributes to Jay on Instagram, as well as he said loving words towards her on Mother's Day 2023. Grande herself liked one of the latter's posts.

The insider claimed that Jay feels "like [Slater has] completely turned his back on his family," because of which she feels "betrayed and heartbroken."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande pens heartwarming note to younger self on 30th birthday, says 'I have never been prouder of you'

Ariana Grande's husband Dalton Gomez having a hard time

Ethan's estranged partner is not the only one who feels heartbroken. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source told them, "Dalton is having a hard time after his breakup with Ariana. It has been a difficult time for him because he wanted to make things work. He still has a lot of love for her and still considers her his partner, but she has moved on. Dalton's friends are encouraging him to do the same."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is in England shooting the upcoming musical Wicked. The film is much anticipated by the audience, as the story is one of the most recognizable children's tales. The film is slated for a November 2024 release.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid split with Dalton Gomez? Find out