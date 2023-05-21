Are Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump in a social media war over the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal? Find out

Speculations are being made about the feud between Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump which were further fueled by the rumors that duo has unfollowed each other on social media. This narrative started with the release of Vanderpump Rules’ finale episode in which Lisa softened her tune for Tom Sandoval. Here is everything to know about the alleged social media war between Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump.

Ariana Madix and Lisa Vanderpump

Ariana Madix has finally responded to the rumors that she and Lisa Vanderpump have unfollowed each other. She said, ‘Neither of us followed each other’. However, the offline relationship between Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix is still not known after the former defended the latter's cheating ex-boyfriend – Tom Sandoval.

During the Wednesday episode of Bravo reality show, Lisa Vanderpump called out Tom Sandoval for betraying his girlfriend of nearly a decade by sleeping with one of her best friends. But Lisa’s tune softened when Tom started hyperventilating. She said, ‘It’s gonna get better from here on in. It’s been all too much, I know. You’re not a bad person, Tom, you just did a bad thing.’

Lisa Vanderpump received huge online backlash for consoling Tom Sandoval, to which she replied, ‘I didn’t take sides with Tom. I definitely condemned what he did. You know, I can’t write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course.’

Ariana Madix previously said that she will not have any mutual friends with her ex Tom Sandoval. However during the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, she said that Lisa might be an exception to this rule. Madix said, ‘I love Lisa so dearly. I mean, she was a little nice to [Sandoval] in the [finale] episode, but I understand where she’s coming from.’

