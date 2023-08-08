Are Ashanti and Nelly back together? Rumored couple fuel romance rumors with cozy video singing Usher's song

Former couple Ashanti and Nelly have reignited romance and reconciliation rumors again, this time around with a cozy and cute video of them singing a song. The singers who had an on-and-off relationship back in the 2000s have shown a ray of hope to fans wanting to see them together again. Here's what happened and what netizens have to say about it.

Ashanti and Nelly were spotted getting cozy in a super sweet video of the two of them singing Usher's 1998 song Nice & Slow. The clip was posted on the latter's Instagram story with the caption, "@Usher We on my bro shyt." The 48-year-old rapper and 42-year-old songwriter had their heads pressed together as they crooned to the track from the album My Way. The two seemed happy in each other's company as they smiled and vibed to the song.

"See I've been waiting for this for so long. I just want to take it nice and slow," the duo sang in the clip with their eyes closed. Ashanti and Nelly first sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2022 when they performed their 2008 song Body on Me. The same month, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, here's what she said.

"My reaction was, Wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that [us back together]. What I will say is, we're in a better place. You know, 'cause before it was like [mimics fighting]. But we're cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it's cool," she divulged. The rumored couple were spotted holding hands in April this year after attending a boxing match in Las Vegas. That wasn't their only public sighting in 2023.

Ashanti and Nelly were seen in New York City's nightclub Marquee. "They were smiling at each other nonstop. They were super cute. They were keeping it very cute and not heavy into the PDA," a source told Page Six back then. The two met at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards and began dating. A decade-long romance later, the two broke up in 2013, much to the disappointment of fans. Netizens are hopeful and happy about the rumors now.

Netizens react to Ashanti and Nelly's reconciliation rumors

One user wrote, "I don't think I've seen so many people rooting for a celebrity couple before like people are rooting for Ashanti & Nelly [loved face emoji]." Another said, "Ashanti and Nelly finding their way back to one another makes me so happy lol." A third felt, "Seeing Nelly and Ashanti melt my damn heart. They really was broken up for 10+years and then got back together when the time was right." Others pointed out that it was meant to be.

While one user expressed, "Nelly and Ashanti so happy to be together. You can tell they're meant for each other," another added, "Ashanti & Nelly [hands up emoji] [exclamation emoji] definition of if it's meant to be it'll come back around [red heart emoji]." Another commented, "It's how Nelly and Ashanti got their heads touching one another, not moving. Baby, I've felt that kind of love before and it really don't change [emotional face emoji] [yellow heart emoji]."

